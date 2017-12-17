Bumblebee: The Movie star actress*Hailee Steinfeld sat down with Yahoo! Movies
to talk a bit about her experience with the new movie while on her press tour for Pitch Perfect 3. She was very excited to talk about the creative approach of director Travis Knight and the challenges of working with CGI characters. “The script was really amazing. The thought of working with Travis Knight was awesome and I met with him a couple of times. He mainly has a background in animation and I thought that it was incredible that he was able to have this clear vision » Continue Reading.
