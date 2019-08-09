Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
A Closer Look at Haslab Unicron


Back at SDCC 2019 the Transformers team held a special event off site at Brick by Brick, the club where Transformers 86 Soundtrack Composer Vince DiCola performed.* They had the fully functional grey resin prototype of Haslab’s Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Unicron on display along with the team from Takara Tomy and several Transformers movie personalities like Flint Dille and several voice actors.** We rushed over after covering the show floor at SDCC and were able to grab, relay images that night.* Today we wanted to re-share those images, a bit more refined and polished.* When we cover events &#187; Continue Reading.

The post A Closer Look at Haslab Unicron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
