A Closer Look at Haslab Unicron



Back at SDCC 2019 the Transformers team held a special event off site at Brick by Brick, the club where Transformers 86 Soundtrack Composer Vince DiCola performed.* They had the fully functional grey resin prototype of Haslab’s Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Unicron on display along with the team from Takara Tomy and several Transformers movie personalities like Flint Dille and several voice actors.** We rushed over after covering the show floor at SDCC and were able to grab, relay images that night.* Today we wanted to re-share those images, a bit more refined and polished.* When we cover events



Back at SDCC 2019 the Transformers team held a special event off site at Brick by Brick, the club where Transformers 86 Soundtrack Composer Vince DiCola performed. They had the fully functional grey resin prototype of Haslab's Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Unicron on display along with the team from Takara Tomy and several Transformers movie personalities like Flint Dille and several voice actors. We rushed over after covering the show floor at SDCC and were able to grab, relay images that night. Today we wanted to re-share those images, a bit more refined and polished. When we cover events





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.