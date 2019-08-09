|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark ? Spark Armor Battle Class Ratchet And Sh
Courtesy of our very own Nevermore*we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark – Spark Armor Battle Class Ratchet And Shockwave & Ultra Class Grimlock. Argos
and Amazon
*uploaded packaging and stock images of Spark Armor Ratchet and his vehicle/armor partner Blizzard Breaker. Amazon
*shared images of Spark Armor Shockwave and his satellite/armor partner Solar shot. The individual robots seems to be pretty articulated for scout sized figures. To top it all, NDA
and Entertaintment Earth
*let us see images of the upcoming Ultra Class Spark Armor Grimlock and his partner » Continue Reading.
