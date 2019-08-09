Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark ? Spark Armor Battle Class Ratchet And Sh


Courtesy of our very own Nevermore*we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark – Spark Armor Battle Class Ratchet And Shockwave &#38; Ultra Class Grimlock. Argos and Amazon*uploaded packaging and stock images of Spark Armor Ratchet and his vehicle/armor partner Blizzard Breaker. Amazon*shared images of Spark Armor Shockwave and his satellite/armor partner Solar shot. The individual robots seems to be pretty articulated for scout sized figures. To top it all, NDA and Entertaintment Earth*let us see images of the upcoming Ultra Class Spark Armor Grimlock and his partner &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark – Spark Armor Battle Class Ratchet And Shocwave & Ultra Class Grimlock New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
