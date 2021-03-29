|
Revenge of the Fallen ThreeZero DLX Jetfire Additional Images & Combined Mode
Following the recent new images of the impressive*Revenge of the Fallen ThreeZero DLX Jetfire
*we can share for you some new images plus our first proper look at the combined mode with DLX Optimus Prime. We can share for you an extensive and complete official gallery of this impressive cartoon-accurate action figure. While not transformable, DLX Jetfire can combine with Optimus Prime to recreate the powerful Jetpower Optimus Prime as seen in Revenge Of The Fallen. Pre-Orders will go live on April 1st at 9 AM Hong Kong time (9 PM East March 30th) on*ThreeZeroHK.com
