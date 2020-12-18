Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Combiner Wars Devastator Officially Reissued, Pre-Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,888
Combiner Wars Devastator Officially Reissued, Pre-Orders Live


Hasbro has officially dropped pre-orders for the reissue of the Combiner Wars Devastator Gift Set which came out in 2015. Consisting of all 6 bots needed to make the mighty combiner, it looks to be a straight reprint. He’s retailing for $149.99 and is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse and Amazon in the USA. Hit the link below to check out Amazon or hit Pulse, your choice! Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator Box Set on Amazon The Transformers battle doesn’t get any bigger than this — and Transformers fans can decide who fights it! Transformers Generations Combiner Wars figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Combiner Wars Devastator Officially Reissued, Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:12 AM   #2
Tiffster
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 107
Re: Combiner Wars Devastator Officially Reissued, Pre-Orders Live
Luckily I picked this up few years back when walmart cleared them out for $120 so it's a pass. But if you don't have him yet, it's freaking awesome go get it.
Tiffster is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Collaborative Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Ectotron with Slimer MISB
Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Revenge of the Fallen & Dark of the Moon
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NR Ramjet
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers G1 Henkei C-15 Voyager Inferno MISB
Transformers
Vintage Huge Lot of Various Takara Transformers, Weapons and Accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.