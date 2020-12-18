Combiner Wars Devastator Officially Reissued, Pre-Orders Live
Hasbro has officially dropped pre-orders for the reissue of the Combiner Wars Devastator Gift Set which came out in 2015. Consisting of all 6 bots needed to make the mighty combiner, it looks to be a straight reprint. He’s retailing for $149.99 and is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse and Amazon in the USA. Hit the link below to check out Amazon or hit Pulse, your choice! Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator Box Set on Amazon The Transformers battle doesn’t get any bigger than this — and Transformers fans can decide who fights it! Transformers Generations Combiner Wars figures » Continue Reading.
