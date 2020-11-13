Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron Revealed


Courtesy of IGN we have our first look at the new Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron! Hasbro is now releasing a special Ectotron redeco inspired by the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. This version features a new a new head-sculpt with "updated Ecto-Goggles" inspired by the movie, s a Slimer and Masher ghost figures, as well as a special "Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron" comic. Ectotron will be a Target exclusive, and pre-orders for the figure go live today at 1:00 PM ET with a $49.99.

Old Today, 11:53 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Cybertron
Re: Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron Revealed
Nice for those that missed out, but wallet safe on this one.
