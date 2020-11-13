|
Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron Revealed
*we have our first look at the new*Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron! Hasbro is now releasing a special Ectotron redeco inspired by the upcoming*Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. This version features a new*a new head-sculpt with “updated Ecto-Goggles” inspired by the movie,*s a Slimer and Masher ghost figures, as well as a special “Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron” comic. Ectotron will be a Target exclusive, and pre-orders for the figure go live today at 1:00 PM ET with a $49.99. Check out all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the » Continue Reading.
