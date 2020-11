Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron Revealed

Courtesy of IGN *we have our first look at the new*Target Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron! Hasbro is now releasing a special Ectotron redeco inspired by the upcoming*Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. This version features a new*a new head-sculpt with "updated Ecto-Goggles" inspired by the movie,*s a Slimer and Masher ghost figures, as well as a special "Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron" comic. Ectotron will be a Target exclusive, and pre-orders for the figure go live today at 1:00 PM ET with a $49.99.