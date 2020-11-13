Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe Elita-1 And Bumblebee Out In The UK


Attention UK fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member cynw32618 is giving us the heads up that the new Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe Elita-1 And Bumblebee*are out in the UK. The new Netflix Deluxes Elita-1 and*Bumblebee (VW beetle mode) are available for pick-up in store at Smyths now (due to Lockdown in England, theyre only open for pick-up). It seems the UK is getting solid character cases, and these are the only ones available at the moment. Anyway, we hope this bring some fun to collectors in the UK while facing the current situation. Happy hunting!

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe Elita-1 And Bumblebee Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



