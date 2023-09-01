Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:08 AM
MilanX3
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,037
Amazon.COM Lost in Shipping....What are their Remedies?
Good Day,

I thought id put this up as its own thread so people can find it easier later on if they find themselves in a similar situation.

So Amazon.com charged me for an item and said it shipped, but it hasnt moved anywhere it seems since March 1st. Its coming to the date where I need to ask them to compensate the likely missing items.

Has this happened to anyone else using .COM? They were very secretive on what resolutions would be available after the due date, and I dont want to lose money on a refund via the exchange rate back to CAD$ if it can be avoided.

Do they only offer a refund, or do they also offer resending the missing items if in stock? Is store credit possible?

Thanks for any advice, I rarely use any Amazon as there are way too many issues like these, I thought .COM might be better but 40% of my recent orders had issues with them too.

Cheers...
