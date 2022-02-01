Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:28 PM   #1
wreckage
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 149
TFs and Gi Joes for sale
Hello,

Parting ways with some extra figures. Shipping is extra but should be between $15-20 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 4% for sellers fees.

Prices in CAD

Gi Joe: Walmart vintage collection All loose and complete
Cobra Trooper X4 $20 each
Cobra Officer X2 $20 Each
Cobra Hiss Tank III/w Driver X2 $30 Each
Cobra Commander $20

Siege Springer loose complete $40.00
Kingdom Dinobot MISB $50.00

Combiner wars Trailbreaker loose $35.00
Combiner Wars Sunstreaker loose $30.00
Combiner wars Wheeljack Loose $30.00



My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Any questions please contact me
Cheers
