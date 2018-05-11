Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
BadCube OTS-14 Warrior Steamroller & OTS-15 Security Director Recon (Masterpiece Scal


Via BadCube Facebook*we have images of their next releases:*BadCube OTS-14 Warrior Steamroller*and OTS-15 Security Director Recon (Masterpiece Scales G1 Sideswipe and Red Alert) BadCube is bringing you an interesting alternative over the official Masterpiece Sideswipe and Red Alert. These molds are more cartoon-accurate representations of the characters, improving proportions and other aspects on the figures. While being original molds, they share some similarities. According to BadCube’s Facebook post, this is what we should expect in common for these releases: – Better proportion (narrower) chest – Much slimmer lower legs – Paint finish – Rifle stored under the carriage – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post BadCube OTS-14 Warrior Steamroller & OTS-15 Security Director Recon (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Sideswipe & Red Alert) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: BadCube OTS-14 Warrior Steamroller & OTS-15 Security Director Recon (Masterpiece
Why BC is doing these 2?
For the record, I don't see any 3rd party character can beat the official same MP character yet.
So would I give up MP12 for this?
Re: BadCube OTS-14 Warrior Steamroller & OTS-15 Security Director Recon (Masterpiece
I think they're trying to sell the smaller cartoon hood chest but I'm definitely fine with my lambos
