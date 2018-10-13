Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,246

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Family Event At Universal CityWalk #JoinTheBuzz



Hasbro will be hosting a special event to celebrate the upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee movie at the Universal CityWalk on 13th October, 2018. We have even received some early pics from the event which shows several ladies in Bumblebee costumes and accessories, as well as an arcade machine with a*marquee titled as Autobot Racing. We do not know whether it’s a functional game or not. Press blurb: Celebrate Bumblebee during Buzz Weekend at Universal CityWalk Get hyped for Paramount Pictures upcoming Transformers film, Bumblebee, with Buzz Weekend, a special two-day celebration at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif.! Kicking off on Saturday, Oct.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.