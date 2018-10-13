Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,246

Instruction Sheet Images Of Transformers: Siege Battle Masters



Weibo User TF-Factory is back with another set of Transformers: Siege images. This time we are treated with instruction sheet images of Wave 1 Battle Masters. WFC-S1, S2, and S3 represents Firedrive, Lionizer and Blowpipe respectively. It is interesting to note that there are two new types of insignia for the Autobot and Decepticon Battle Masters. Not much is known regarding the matter. We can only wait to see what this news develops into.





