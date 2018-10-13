|
Instruction Sheet Images Of Transformers: Siege Battle Masters
Weibo User TF-Factory
is back with another set of*Transformers: Siege images. This time we are treated with instruction sheet images of Wave 1 Battle Masters. WFC-S1, S2, and S3 represents Firedrive, Lionizer and Blowpipe respectively. It is interesting to note that there are two new types of insignia for the Autobot and Decepticon*Battle Masters. Not much is known regarding the matter. We can only wait to see what this news develops into. You can check out the new images, after the jump.
The post Instruction Sheet Images Of Transformers: Siege Battle Masters
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.