Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,246
Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018 concluded on 11th with Hasbro showcasing licensed products from their upcoming movie*Transformers: Bumblebee. 2005 Boards Member*Hawksford, who visited the expo, took several pics to share with us. The pics contain some really cool clothing based on Transformers: Bumblebee movie which includes the slogans ‘Drive Hard – Transformers Racing’ and ‘ Bumblebee’s Garage’. You can check out the images, attached with this news post.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Promo Images From Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
