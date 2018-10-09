|
Transformers: Bumblebee Promo Images From Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018
Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018 concluded on 11th with Hasbro showcasing licensed products
from their upcoming movie*Transformers: Bumblebee. 2005 Boards Member*Hawksford, who visited the expo, took several pics to share with us. The pics contain some really cool clothing based on Transformers: Bumblebee movie which includes the slogans ‘Drive Hard – Transformers Racing’ and ‘ Bumblebee’s Garage’. You can check out the images, attached with this news post.
