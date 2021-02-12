|
Transformers Authentics Bravo Barricade Found At US Retail
Courtesy of 2005 Board member ThePrimeZ*we cam confirm that the new*Transformers Authentics Bravo Barricade has been found at US retail. This new 5-inch Authentics mold had been spotted only in Chile
and Australia
so far. This easy-to-transform and affordable Evergreeen Barricade figure was found at a*Family Dollar in Weston, Wisconsin. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Authentics Bravo Barricade Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca