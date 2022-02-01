Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Arms for mp bluestreak or ko
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:11 PM   #1
brr-icy
G1 Collector
brr-icy's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,534
Send a message via MSN to brr-icy
Arms for mp bluestreak or ko
Looking for the arms for mp bluestreak. Ko is fine, it's not for my main collection, for my friend's kid. If it's a good enough price, I'll grab the whole figure
__________________

my collection ^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebook
Mostly G1 Japan Want list My Blog
my feedback:
Cybertron.ca
TFW
brr-icy is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.