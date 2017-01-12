Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,803

Hasbro Studios Signs An Agreement With Playster ? Transformers Streaming Content



We have another news from Hasbro Studios today. The company has signed an agreement with Playster Platform to bring media content to mobile devices. The agreement includes the Transformers animated series, Kaijudo, Clue and a variety of G.I. Joe titles. Making Playster a family-friendly platform that offers great content for every single member of the family has always been one of our top priorities, said Philip Keezer, the CEO of Playster. Working with Hasbro Studios will help ensure that our library is suitable for even the youngest entertainment buffs. Canada based Playster is set to launch in US very soon



