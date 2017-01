Today, 02:22 PM #1 JiPrime Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: York Region Posts: 27 WTB: Fembots I want to buy:

-Legends Slipstream

-Legends Nightbird Shadow

-MMC Eupatorium the Warrior (Elita-One)



I would prefer to buy locally than order from overseas so I'm making a thread here.



Mint or Loose I do not care.



But the toy itself must be 100% intact including the instructions sheet.



I would prefer local meetups, but if you're too far from Toronto then I can meet you at Ontario Collectors Con this month.



That might actually motivate me to go to that convention for once.

