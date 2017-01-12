Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,803

Unreleased Audio From G1 Episode #7: Fire In The Sky



Once*again we are thankful*to TF@TM for sharing their recent score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow.* The most recent release is from G1 Episode 7*Fire In The Sky.** Here’s what they have to say: “It turns out that the slugged tape, i.e the tape that was timed to the animation, did contain missing audio and thus we now have a dedicated video to Fire In The Sky. The audio is from an original slugged cassette and if from the sessions when Skyfire was still referred to as Jetfire. This audio was never used in the final released version.



The post







More... Once*again we are thankful*to TF@TM for sharing their recent score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow.* The most recent release is from G1 Episode 7*Fire In The Sky.** Here’s what they have to say: “It turns out that the slugged tape, i.e the tape that was timed to the animation, did contain missing audio and thus we now have a dedicated video to Fire In The Sky. The audio is from an original slugged cassette and if from the sessions when Skyfire was still referred to as Jetfire. This audio was never used in the final released version. » Continue Reading. The post Unreleased Audio From G1 Episode #7: Fire In The Sky appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________