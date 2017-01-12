Once*again we are thankful*to TF@TM for sharing their recent score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow.* The most recent release is from G1 Episode 7*Fire In The Sky.** Here’s what they have to say: “It turns out that the slugged tape, i.e the tape that was timed to the animation, did contain missing audio and thus we now have a dedicated video to Fire In The Sky. The audio is from an original slugged cassette and if from the sessions when Skyfire was still referred to as Jetfire. This audio was never used in the final released version. » Continue Reading.
