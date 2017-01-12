Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,803

Hasbro Studios To Attend NATPE 2017 Conference*



Hasbro Studios will be present at this year’s NATPE Conference to showcase their plans for 2017. The plans include the distribution of Transformers: Robots In Disguise animated series. Thanks to the plans, we may see an updated list of episode count for the show during the conference. Season 3, titled as Combiner Force is set to debut this year. On their brochure, is an image of Transformers: Rescue Bots. Therefore, we may even find out about the possible continuation of the show as well. Voice cast of Rescue Bots recently held a farewell party and told the public that the



The post







More... Hasbro Studios will be present at this year’s NATPE Conference to showcase their plans for 2017. The plans include the distribution of Transformers: Robots In Disguise animated series. Thanks to the plans, we may see an updated list of episode count for the show during the conference. Season 3, titled as Combiner Force is set to debut this year. On their brochure, is an image of Transformers: Rescue Bots. Therefore, we may even find out about the possible continuation of the show as well. Voice cast of Rescue Bots recently held a farewell party and told the public that the » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Studios To Attend NATPE 2017 Conference* appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________