Old Today, 08:33 PM   #1
The7thParallel
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,035
Wanted: cyberverse Hot Rod/thunderhowl
Looking for these two deluxes and specifically their maccadam pieces. Let me know!

Thanks!
