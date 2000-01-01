Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page R.E.D. Wave 1 Review (Optimus, Megatron and Soundwave)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,718
R.E.D. Wave 1 Review (Optimus, Megatron and Soundwave)
I`m seeing R.E.D. as i look as all of wave one of the new glorified action masters series with Optimus, Megatron and Soundwave. Can`t transform, sure, but how good are they otherwiseÉÉ let`s find out!

https://youtu.be/ZR9O0xA0M-Q
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:04 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 463
Re: R.E.D. Wave 1 Review (Optimus, Megatron and Soundwave)
Quote:
Originally Posted by GotBot View Post
otherwiseÉÉ

dat french Canadian keyboard setting
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Ricochet W/ Nightstick Commemorative Series Ix
Transformers
Smokescreen Commemorative Series V
Transformers
Japonese Variant B'Boom Transformers Beast Wars Cybertron Figure Baboon toyinbox
Transformers
Transformers BEAST WARS NEO 1999 D-31 SLING figure complete takara
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Neo D-34 Crazybolt action figure toy
Transformers
2006 Transformers Robots In Disguise RID Autobot Mirage action figure toy
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS DELUXE CLASS SERGEANT KUP Complete 2010
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.