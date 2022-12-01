Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Titans Return Scourge Floppy Skid Problems.....
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:21 PM   #1
MilanX3
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,005
Titans Return Scourge Floppy Skid Problems.....
Good Day,

I just got a used Titans Return Scourge and noticed that in his alt mode as a spaceship sled type vehicle, he has these two skids or ski type panels under the front of the vehicle that remain as part of the vehicle, but fold in and form the front part of his legs when in robot mode.

One of the skids are very loose and dangle around quite a bit. Has anyone else had this issue with their Scourge, and is there a way to get tighter?

I see on other Titans Scourge figures that those parts seem to stay in place quite well with just with the hinge and pin holding it together...is this a common problem? Can it be fixed easily?

Thanks guys...
MilanX3 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.