Titans Return Scourge Floppy Skid Problems..... Good Day,



I just got a used Titans Return Scourge and noticed that in his alt mode as a spaceship sled type vehicle, he has these two skids or ski type panels under the front of the vehicle that remain as part of the vehicle, but fold in and form the front part of his legs when in robot mode.



One of the skids are very loose and dangle around quite a bit. Has anyone else had this issue with their Scourge, and is there a way to get tighter?



I see on other Titans Scourge figures that those parts seem to stay in place quite well with just with the hinge and pin holding it together...is this a common problem? Can it be fixed easily?



Thanks guys...