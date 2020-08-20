Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee Movie) In-Hand Images


Thanks to*PrimevsPrime*on Youtube, we can share in-hand images of Transformers Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee Movie). Studio Series Cliffjumper is based in his Cybertronian design as seen in the Bumblebee movie. As we can see from the images, this mold shares some parts and engineering from the Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee. The figure is very detailed in robot mode which transforms into a Cyberrtronian car. As usual with other Studio Series figures, Cliffjumper fits in the right scale with the rest of the Studio Series Bumblebee movie figures. Check out all the images on this news post, as well &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee Movie) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



