Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
London Comic Con 2022 ? HasLab Transformers Victory Deathsaurus Gray Prototype On Dis


And hot on the heels of the official reveal of the new Haslab Transformers Victory Deathsaurus, the gray prototype of the main villain of the Transformers Victory Cartoon is on display in all his glory at London Comic Con 2022. Deathsaurus prototype is on diaply at Hasbro booth at the event. He’s shown in robot mode and surrounded by the prototypes of all his weapons, accessories and blast effects, including his throne. You can already back HasLab Deathsaurus for*$179.99. We have until*December 12th 2022 to reach the 11000 backers needed for this figure to go in production. Let’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post London Comic Con 2022 – HasLab Transformers Victory Deathsaurus Gray Prototype On Display appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



