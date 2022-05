Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,283

Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus & Nightstick In-Hand & Comparison Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Strafe28066*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus. & Nightstick. We have our first images of this nice toy-inspired redeco including comparison images next to the original Kingdom Cyclonus and a close up of the new toy-inspired stickers sheet. See all the images after the jump as well as Strafe28066 comments about the figure after the break. Sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Strafe28066*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus. & Nightstick. We have our first images of this nice toy-inspired redeco including comparison images next to the original Kingdom Cyclonus and a close up of the new toy-inspired stickers sheet. See all the images after the jump as well as Strafe28066 comments about the figure after the break. Sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! The post Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus & Nightstick In-Hand & Comparison Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________