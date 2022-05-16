Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,283
Lucky Cat MC-02 Riki-Oh Renders (Cube Cosntructicons & Devastator)


Third party company Lucky Cat, via their Weibo account, have shared images of the first renders of their MC-02 Riki-Oh (Cube Constructicons & Devastator). This a very original take on the G1 Constructicons. Each figure has robot, vehicle and combiner mode plus a fourth compact "cube" mode (similar to the 52Toys Beastbox figures). Each figure comes with an acrylic box to storage each character in cube mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but see the mirrored images attached to this news post after the jump. Interested in this new Constructicons? Let us know

The post Lucky Cat MC-02 Riki-Oh Renders (Cube Constructicons & Devastator) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



