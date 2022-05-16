Third party company Lucky Cat, via their Weibo account
, have shared images of the first renders of their*MC-02 Riki-Oh (Cube Cosntructicons & Devastator). This a very original take on the G1 Contructicons. Each figure has robot, vehicle and combiner mode plus a fourth compact “cube” mode (similar to the 52Toys Beastbox figures
). Each figure comes with an acrylic box to storage each character in cube mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but see the mirrored images attached to this news post after the jump. Interested in this new Contructicons? Let us know » Continue Reading.
The post Lucky Cat MC-02 Riki-Oh Renders (Cube Cosntructicons & Devastator)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...