Transformers Studio Series Wave Leader Class SS-44 Dark Of The Moon Jetwing Optimus P



Excellent news for Movierverse collectors! The*Transformers Studio Series Wave Leader Class SS-44 Dark Of The Moon Jetwing Optimus Prime*has been spotted At US Retail! 2005 Boards member*SuperRock7*found this new Leader class toys at his local Target. This is a slight redeco and retool of previous Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime figure but with a completely new trailer that can transform into his battle station and flight unit. Time to dash to your local Target to try to grab this new Studio Series figure! Happy hunting!



