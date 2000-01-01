Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:59 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,144
Siege wave 3 deluxes on Amazon.ca
Well I'm done chasing Siege Refraktor. Ordered one on amazon.ca. It says it is temporarily unavailable but they still let me order it & I can cancel anytime if I happen to find one locally. Added some pens to put it over the $35 threshold for free shipping. Here's the link if some of you wish to do the same : https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-Generations-Cybertron-WFC-S36-Refraktor/dp/B07JCDCJ4F/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2OHJ96WD7JAWK&keywords=siege+refra ktor&qid=1566305576&s=gateway&sprefix=Siege+Re%2Ca ps%2C236&sr=8-2

The other 2 in the wave are available to ship now as well. Here are there links if interested.

Red Alert $31.61 - https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-Generations-Cybertron-Deluxe-Figure/dp/B07J9JCX8M/ref=pd_sbs_21_2/142-9052051-2102718?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B07J9JCX8M&pd_rd_r= b9296b75-40d8-4349-b4e8-a49e7c2825b0&pd_rd_w=QD9Q5&pd_rd_wg=qZeiI&pf_rd_p= 4cf4f791-afd4-44de-a643-8ab281642d0c&pf_rd_r=GWJZF57P7ZBJ1287HQ7F&psc=1&re fRID=GWJZF57P7ZBJ1287HQ7F

Brunt $31.13 - https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-Generations-Cybertron-WFC-S37-Weaponizer/dp/B07JW4CCJ8/ref=pd_sbs_21_1/142-9052051-2102718?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B07JW4CCJ8&pd_rd_r= b9296b75-40d8-4349-b4e8-a49e7c2825b0&pd_rd_w=QD9Q5&pd_rd_wg=qZeiI&pf_rd_p= 4cf4f791-afd4-44de-a643-8ab281642d0c&pf_rd_r=GWJZF57P7ZBJ1287HQ7F&psc=1&re fRID=GWJZF57P7ZBJ1287HQ7F

Neway Happy Hunting
