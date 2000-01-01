Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:05 PM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 45
What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
I'd say MPM Ratchet, Brawl, Bonecrusher, maybe Blackout if they can top Studio Series
Hexxinq is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:19 PM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,165
Re: What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
Plus Frenzy, Wheelie, Skids, Mudflap, Soundwave, the Wreckers, Drift triple changer, Sideswipe, Dino/Mirage, Wheeljack... Do them all!
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:27 PM   #3
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 45
Re: What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
Plus Frenzy, Wheelie, Skids, Mudflap, Soundwave, the Wreckers, Drift triple changer, Sideswipe, Dino/Mirage, Wheeljack... Do them all!
I was only thinking of the first movie, but why not! Studio Series can only improve on them so much. MPM versions would be a vast improvement
Hexxinq is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron X-Transbots Apollyon
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE + RAVAGE & RUMBLE + SHOCKWAVE Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers Classics Ultra Magnus, SkyWarp, Thundercracker
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Highbrow & Dirge Complete
Transformers
NEW Transformers Combiner Wars Skydive + Firefly + Dragstrip + Alpha Bravo
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.