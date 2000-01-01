Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
Today, 03:05 PM
#
1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 45
What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
I'd say MPM Ratchet, Brawl, Bonecrusher, maybe Blackout if they can top Studio Series
Hexxinq
Today, 03:19 PM
#
2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,165
Re: What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
Plus Frenzy, Wheelie, Skids, Mudflap, Soundwave, the Wreckers, Drift triple changer, Sideswipe, Dino/Mirage, Wheeljack... Do them all!
Today, 03:27 PM
#
3
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 45
Re: What new MP or MPM figures would you like to see?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
Plus Frenzy, Wheelie, Skids, Mudflap, Soundwave, the Wreckers, Drift triple changer, Sideswipe, Dino/Mirage, Wheeljack... Do them all!
I was only thinking of the first movie, but why not! Studio Series can only improve on them so much. MPM versions would be a vast improvement
Hexxinq
