Hasbro presenting at Comic Con Paris this October
Via @ComicCon_Paris on Twitter
, we have word that Hasbro will be attending Comic Con Paris for the second year running. This is potentially exciting news because Hasbro have very much been spreading around the toy reveals across many international toy shows in the last few years. Last year they used Comic Con Paris to drop a few Studio Series reveals, including Bonecrusher, Jetfire, and the combined mode of Jetfire and Optimus Prime. If history repeats itself, we could see similar reveals this year – and with upcoming Studio Series Voyager and Leader classes (which includes the remaining Constructicons) to » Continue Reading.
