Siege Rung, Singe, and Micromasters Direct-Hit and Power Punch Packaging Images
Via In Demand Toys on Facebook
, we have images of three more upcoming Transformers Siege releases. Battle Masters Rung and Singe are due to come out as a part of the line’s fifth wave of Battle Masters, and the Micromaster two pack of Direct-Hit and Power Punch are due as a part of Micromasters Wave 5 along side Rumble and Ratbat. These are some pretty exciting releases, with Rung being the first time the character from the beloved More than Meets the Eye series has ever been represented in toy form, and Direct-Hit and Powerpunch are a leftfield choice » Continue Reading.
