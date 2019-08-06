Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Siege Rung, Singe, and Micromasters Direct-Hit and Power Punch Packaging Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,202
Siege Rung, Singe, and Micromasters Direct-Hit and Power Punch Packaging Images


Via In Demand Toys on Facebook, we have images of three more upcoming Transformers Siege releases. Battle Masters Rung and Singe are due to come out as a part of the line’s fifth wave of Battle Masters, and the Micromaster two pack of Direct-Hit and Power Punch are due as a part of Micromasters Wave 5 along side Rumble and Ratbat. These are some pretty exciting releases, with Rung being the first time the character from the beloved More than Meets the Eye series has ever been represented in toy form, and Direct-Hit and Powerpunch are a leftfield choice &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Siege Rung, Singe, and Micromasters Direct-Hit and Power Punch Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron X-Transbots Apollyon
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE + RAVAGE & RUMBLE + SHOCKWAVE Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers Classics Ultra Magnus, SkyWarp, Thundercracker
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Highbrow & Dirge Complete
Transformers
NEW Transformers Combiner Wars Skydive + Firefly + Dragstrip + Alpha Bravo
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.