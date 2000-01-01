Today, 07:10 AM #1 Poflymn Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 438 Poflymn -Downsizing Sale (MP, Chugs)



Something of note before we start. I am overseas so shipping will take longer. If I had to take a guess I'd say on average 30 days. Shipping will not cost more, cost of shipping will be from Belleville Ontario to your location. Unless of course you are in Europe in which case it may be cheaper as I can deliver from Europe.



All items are, unless otherwise stated:

opened, transformers once or twice and then put on display

come with all accessories

come with instructions

come from a smoke free home

have been displayed away from direct sunlight

some may include boxes, I cannot guarantee condition of the box

most Prime Wars figures come with Card

Buyer is responsible for:

Purchase Price

Actual shipping costs (no handling or packaing costs)

Paypal Service Fee at 4%

I will accept payments through EMT and Paypal Friends and Family but high encourage the Paypal 4% method as it protects us both. I have come to the decision to drastically downsize my Transformers Collection. It has been hard to keep up with this collectionas well as other items that I collect. Unfortunately, Transformers got the short stick of the draw and I am starting to part ways with my figures.Something of note before we start. I am overseas so shipping will take longer. If I had to take a guess I'd say on average 30 days. Shipping will not cost more, cost of shipping will be from Belleville Ontario to your location. Unless of course you are in Europe in which case it may be cheaper as I can deliver from Europe.All items are, unless otherwise stated:Buyer is responsible for:I will accept payments through EMT and Paypal Friends and Family but high encourage the Paypal 4% method as it protects us both. Last edited by Poflymn; Today at 07:14 AM . Today, 07:10 AM #2 Poflymn Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 438 Re: Poflymn -Downsizing Sale (MP, Chugs) CHUG:



Generations Windblade - $10

Generations Chromia - $15

Generations RoadBuster - $20 (stickers applied)

Generations Springer - $20

Generations Doubledealer - $20

Generations Brainstorm - $20



Combiner Wars:



Legends Bombshell - $10

Legends Chop Shop - $10



Deluxe Alpha Bravo - $15

Deluxe Offroad - $15

Deluxe Rook - $15



Voyager Sky Lynx - $20



Leader Megatron - $30

Leader Ultra Magnus - $20 (stress marks near feet)



Titans Return:



Titan Masters -

Crash Bash - $7

Loudmouth - $7

Nightbeat - $7

Terribull - $7

Apeface - $7

Brawn - $7

Clobber - $7

Skytread - $7

Fangry - $7

Overboard - $7

Ptero - $7

Sawback - $7

Repugnus - $7

Shuffler - $7



Legends Wheelie - $10



Deluxe Blurr - $15

Deluxe Hardhead - $15

Deluxe Scourge - $15

Deluxe Skullsmaher - $15

Deluxe Chromedome - $15

Deluxe Highbrow - $15

Deluxe Mindwipe - $15

Deluxe Wolfwire - $15

Deluxe Breakaway - $15

Deluxe Triggerhappy - $15

Deluxe Twinferno - $15

Deluxe Krok - $15

Deluxe Quake - $15

Deluxe Misfire - $20

Deluxe Windblade - $15

Deluxe Slugslinger - $20



Voyager Galvatron - $20

Voyager Broadside - $20 (Aerialbot minis still untouched on sprue)

Voyager Astrotrain - $20

Voyager Octane - $20

Voyager Blitzwing - $20



Leader Powermaster Optimus Prime - $30

Leader Autobot Blaster - $30



Power of the Primes:



Prime Masters -

Liege Maximo - $7

Micronus - $7

Vector Prime - $7

Alchemist Prime - $7

Alpha Trion - $7

Megatronus - $7

Quintus Prime - $7

Solus Prime - $7



Legends Beachcomber - $10

Legends Battleslash and Roadtrap - $20

Legends Outback - $10

Legends Cindersaur - $10



Deluxe Dreadwind - $15

Deluxe Blackwing - $15

Deluxe Moonracer - $15



Voyager Elita-1 - $20



Leader Rodimus Prime - $30

Leader Optimus Prime - $30 (loose Orion Pax legs)

Leader Rodimus Unicronus - $50 (unopened; box has some shelf wear)



Combiner - Volcanicus - $120 (includes all 5 Dinobots and Legends Slash)



Siege



Deluxe Skytread - $20



3rd Party



Zeta ZB-02 – Airstrike - $60 (opened; boxed included; box is dented)

Mech Fans Toys MF-26 Sharktticons - $40 (6 figures; one broken antenna and two missing antenna)



Specials Items:



Japanese Thrilling Blackarachnia - $40 (opened; box included)

Japanese Thrilling Slipstream - $40 (opened; box included)

Japanese Thrilling Nightbird Shadow - $40 (opened; box included)



Takara Autobot Clones 2-pack - $30 (opened; box included)

Takara Decepticon Clones 2-pack - $30 (opened; box included)



PP Deluxe Repugnus - $30 (opened; box included)



Hasbro Shop Fengul - $30 (opened; box included; moderate box wear; Cards and Scorponok unopened)

Hasbro Shop Fengul - $50 (unopened; light box wear) Last edited by Poflymn; Today at 07:20 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

