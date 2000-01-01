I have come to the decision to drastically downsize my Transformers Collection. It has been hard to keep up with this collectionas well as other items that I collect. Unfortunately, Transformers got the short stick of the draw and I am starting to part ways with my figures.
Something of note before we start. I am overseas so shipping will take longer. If I had to take a guess I'd say on average 30 days. Shipping will not cost more, cost of shipping will be from Belleville Ontario to your location. Unless of course you are in Europe in which case it may be cheaper as I can deliver from Europe.
All items are, unless otherwise stated:
- opened, transformers once or twice and then put on display
- come with all accessories
- come with instructions
- come from a smoke free home
- have been displayed away from direct sunlight
- some may include boxes, I cannot guarantee condition of the box
- most Prime Wars figures come with Card
Buyer is responsible for:
- Purchase Price
- Actual shipping costs (no handling or packaing costs)
- Paypal Service Fee at 4%
I will accept payments through EMT and Paypal Friends and Family but high encourage the Paypal 4% method as it protects us both.