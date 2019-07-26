|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 Spotted At US
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Daimao*for letting us know that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 has been spotted at US Retail. These fun little figures were found at*Kroger Marketplace in Suffolk, Virginia. Each blind bag is priced $2.99, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of each bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. You can check it out our identification code list we posted previously.*
Happy hunting!
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 Spotted At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.