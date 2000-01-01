Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Aoyi Mech Studio Series Iron Arm (Hightower)
Today, 06:42 PM
#
1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,024
Aoyi Mech Studio Series Iron Arm (Hightower)
Second to last Aoyi Mech KO Studio Series Constructicon member up next with Iron Arm, also known as Hightower. Wow! What a weirdo yet oddly satisfying to pose and transform.
https://youtu.be/G0LOqm-JL1s
GotBot
