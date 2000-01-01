Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Aoyi Mech Studio Series Iron Arm (Hightower)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:42 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,024
Aoyi Mech Studio Series Iron Arm (Hightower)
Second to last Aoyi Mech KO Studio Series Constructicon member up next with Iron Arm, also known as Hightower. Wow! What a weirdo yet oddly satisfying to pose and transform.

https://youtu.be/G0LOqm-JL1s
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise Deluxe - Wheeljack Action Figur
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Earthrise War Cybertron Bluestreak Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise Deluxe - Cliffjumper Action Fig
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Accessories For HOOK Constructicons Devastator Head + Guns
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Accessories For THUNDERCRACKER Tail Wings Rudders L. Tabs
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Accessories For HOUND Spare Tire + Gun
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Accessories For OPTIMUS PRIME Trailer Missiles x4
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.