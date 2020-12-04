|
New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives Pre-Orders For May 2021 Earthrise Dominus Criminal
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have just updated several new exclusives pre-orders, all of them expected for release by May 2021. All listings have a brief Order period from December 4, 2020 to January 7,2021. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. ER EX-25 Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-pack (Barricade & Punch/Counterpunch)
* ?6,160 / $59.30 KD EX-03 Optimus Prime (Core class)
**?1,650 / $15.86 While exclusives to Takara Tomy Mall, we are sure some online retailers will offer these items giving you a chance to grab some figures you werent » Continue Reading.
