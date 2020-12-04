Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives Pre-Orders For May 2021  Earthrise Dominus Criminal


Takara Tomy Mall website*have just updated several new exclusives pre-orders, all of them expected for release by May 2021. All listings have a brief Order period from December 4, 2020 to January 7,2021. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. ER EX-25 Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-pack (Barricade &#38; Punch/Counterpunch)* ?6,160 / $59.30 KD EX-03 Optimus Prime (Core class)**?1,650 / $15.86 While exclusives to Takara Tomy Mall, we are sure some online retailers will offer these items giving you a chance to grab some figures you werent &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives Pre-Orders For May 2021  Earthrise Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-pack & Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



