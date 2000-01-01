Supernova Second star to the right Join Date: Feb 2009 Location: North Bay, ON Posts: 1,206

Re: Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm I think the correct phrase would have been







"Hasbro may have lost a bunch of stuff during an ocean shipping"





As much as there is a chance that they did, there is no way to know for certain at this point.

Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.

Transformers and Other Stuff For Sale

My Feedback Thread __________________