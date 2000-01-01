Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
Today, 10:37 AM
UsernamePrime

Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 529
Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/on...ld-exceed-1900
Hasbro lost a bunch of stuff during an ocean shipping. Don be surprised if affects pre orders.
There's nothing concrete in terms what was lost or how much of it was lost.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Today, 11:03 AM
Supernova

Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,206
Re: Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
I think the correct phrase would have been
"Hasbro
may have
lost a bunch of stuff during an ocean shipping"
As much as there is a chance that they did, there is no way to know for certain at this point.
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.
Transformers and Other Stuff For Sale
My Feedback Thread
Today, 11:30 AM
UsernamePrime

Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 529
Re: Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
nothing confirmed
doubt they will confirm anything
i picture a container full of coneheads at the bottom of the sea
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
