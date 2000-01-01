Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:37 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 529
Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/on...ld-exceed-1900


Hasbro lost a bunch of stuff during an ocean shipping. Don be surprised if affects pre orders.


There's nothing concrete in terms what was lost or how much of it was lost.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 10:41 AM.
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:03 AM   #2
Supernova
Second star to the right
Supernova's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,206
Re: Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
I think the correct phrase would have been



"Hasbro may have lost a bunch of stuff during an ocean shipping"


As much as there is a chance that they did, there is no way to know for certain at this point.
__________________
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.

Transformers and Other Stuff For Sale

My Feedback Thread
Supernova is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 529
Re: Hasbro loses xmas toy shipment in storm
nothing confirmed
doubt they will confirm anything
i picture a container full of coneheads at the bottom of the sea
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimal Optimus Transmetals New Sealed In Box!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Megatron Vintage Takara Reissue
Transformers
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Tank
Transformers
Transformers G1 Powermaster Rev (Accessory for Getaway)
Transformers
Takara MP-5 Masterpiece Megatron G1
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ? Rubber Tires
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.