|
Studio Series 49 Bumblebee Stock Pictures
Via Super Hero Toy Store
, We have our first stock images of the upcoming Studio Series 49 Bumblebee. This version is based off the 2007 Camaro design. Bumblebee is due out the first of the new year.  
The post Studio Series 49 Bumblebee Stock Pictures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.