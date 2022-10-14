Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Game Over: Transformers: Forged To Fight To Be Shut Down In 2023


Sad news for all Transformers: Forged To Fight players. The official website of the game have just made an announcement about the game to be shut down in the upcoming month. According to the information shared, all servers will be shut down on January 13th, 2023.*As of today, all In-App Purchases (purchases that cost real money) will be disabled. Some more content will be released for players until December this year. Transformers: Forged to Fight was a fighting RPG mobile game released by Kabam and featurubg characters from Generation 1, the live-action film series, and Beast Wars. Released in April

The post Game Over: Transformers: Forged To Fight To Be Shut Down In 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



