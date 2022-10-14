Sad news for all Transformers: Forged To Fight players. The official website of the game have just made an announcement about the game to be shut down in the upcoming month. According to the information shared, all servers will be shut down on January 13th, 2023.*As of today, all In-App Purchases (purchases that cost real money) will be disabled. Some more content will be released for players until December this year. Transformers: Forged to Fight was a fighting RPG mobile game released by Kabam and featurubg characters from Generation 1, the live-action film series, and Beast Wars. Released in April » Continue Reading.
