Looking for G22 Hunter Arcee from Takara and EZ-09 Arcee.



Also interested in Timelines Flamewar using the BH Arcee mold, Timelines Knight Flare-Up and Timelines Transmutate using the First Edition Arcee Mold.



Sealed Takara First Edition Arcee also may be of interest.



Would prefer MOSC for figures, but will accept Loose Complete.



Will trade items in Sales Thread for the above or purchase with reasonable offers.



Wants:

SDCC Kreon Set

Flamewar

