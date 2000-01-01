kuzushi Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 12

Toronto/Markham/GTA - cleanout sale TF, movie, marvel, Grendizer, Lego, neca, etc I recently moved and am curating my toy collection. Looking to sell as much as I can before giving it away to nephews and such.



All the the items are in great condition and complete unless otherwise noted. Most have just been sitting in storage in a smoke free collectors home. In some cases, the boxes may have some shelf wear.



Local (Toronto/GTA) pickup preferred. Please note, I only check messages about 1x/week. I dont have a lot of time, so Im looking to sell off my collection in chunks of $50 or more. For most of the stuff, just make an offer: pick a bunch of stuff you think totals up to about $50 or more, and make me an offer.



If its reasonable, well have a deal. Buy more, get a better deal.



PS. Im a bit lazy to take pics. Like I said, a lot of them are just sitting in storage. You can request a pic if you are really interested in something, but I think you guys already know what these things look like.





For Sale:



Classics (loose)

Astrotrain -make offer

Grimlock -make offer

Jetfire -make offer

Bumblebee -make offer

Optimus Prime -make offer

Hound -make offer

Mirage -make offer

Sideswipe -make offer

Sunstreaker -make offer

Prowl -make offer





Titanium (loose)

Soundwave & Laserbeak -make offer

Scourge -make offer

Rodimus Prime -make offer



Movie (loose):

Arcee -make offer

Payload -make offer

Swindle -make offer

Bumblebee Concept Camaro (mint on card) -make offer

Sideswipe -make offer

Bumblebee -make offer

Barricade -make offer

76 Bumblebee -make offer



Voyager Ratchet -make offer

Voyager Ironhide -make offer

Voyager Starscream (tftm) -make offer

Voyager Starscream (rotf) -make offer

Voyager Mixmaster -make offer

Voyager Megatron (dotm) -make offer

Voyager Rampage -make offer

Voyager LongHaul -make offer

Voyager Fallen -make offer



Human Alliance HA Bumblebee -make offer

Human Alliance HA Jazz -make offer

Human Alliance HA sideswipe -make offer



Leader Ironhide -make offer

Leader Megatron (tftm) -make offer

Leader Brawl -make offer

Leader Optimus, custom weathered (dotm) -make offer



Misc:

Energon Downshift -make offer

Energon Shockblast (loose) -make offer



G1, Original from the 80's (loose, played with but good/complete condition)

Outback (comlete)- make offer

Runamuck (complete)- make offer

Brawl - make offer

Ultra Magnus cab, missing hands -make offer





Non Transformers (complete with box)

===========================



Grendizer GX-04s Soul of Chogokin (very rare) $645

UFO Robo Grendizer Revoltech no.085. $105

NECA 18 Gypsy Danger, Pacific Rim. $185

NECA 1/4 scale Arkham Origins Batman (18) $185

NECA 1/4 scale Batman Begins (18) (no box). $160

NECA 1/4 scale Iron Man MK Midas (18) $185

Jacks Big Fig Batman B.v.S (20) no box. $50

Jacks Big Fig Armoured Batman B.v.S (20) no box. $50

Star Wars Black First Order Tie Fighter (Huge!) $150

Star Wars Vehicles First Order Tie Fighter $25

UCS Lego Millennium Falcon 75192. Mint, unopened. $1299



GI Joe Sigma 6 Firefly (loose, complete, mint - never played with) -make offer



Marvel Legends BAF parts and sets

- Galactus left leg -make offer

- Apocalypse left leg -make offer

- Sentinel full figure, complete -make offer



Marvel Legends Lot (16 figures plus several BAF parts for blob, abominus, etc) - $100

-Cyclops

-Quicksilver

-Yellow Jacket

-She Hulk

-Black Knight

-Bishop

-Falcon

-Nick Fury

-Psylocke

-Emma Frost

-X23

-Sasquatch

-Iron Fist

-Pyro

-Beetle

-SpiderHulk



1/60 Yamato Macross

-VF-1J Max Super 1/60 (stickers applied & panel lined with pencil, w/ box)- $85



The Batman Animated

Zipline Batman -make offer