Today, 09:45 PM
kuzushi
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 12
Toronto/Markham/GTA - cleanout sale TF, movie, marvel, Grendizer, Lego, neca, etc
I recently moved and am curating my toy collection. Looking to sell as much as I can before giving it away to nephews and such.

All the the items are in great condition and complete unless otherwise noted. Most have just been sitting in storage in a smoke free collectors home. In some cases, the boxes may have some shelf wear.

Local (Toronto/GTA) pickup preferred. Please note, I only check messages about 1x/week. I dont have a lot of time, so Im looking to sell off my collection in chunks of $50 or more. For most of the stuff, just make an offer: pick a bunch of stuff you think totals up to about $50 or more, and make me an offer.

If its reasonable, well have a deal. Buy more, get a better deal.

PS. Im a bit lazy to take pics. Like I said, a lot of them are just sitting in storage. You can request a pic if you are really interested in something, but I think you guys already know what these things look like.


For Sale:

Classics (loose)
Astrotrain -make offer
Grimlock -make offer
Jetfire -make offer
Bumblebee -make offer
Optimus Prime -make offer
Hound -make offer
Mirage -make offer
Sideswipe -make offer
Sunstreaker -make offer
Prowl -make offer


Titanium (loose)
Soundwave & Laserbeak -make offer
Scourge -make offer
Rodimus Prime -make offer

Movie (loose):
Arcee -make offer
Payload -make offer
Swindle -make offer
Bumblebee Concept Camaro (mint on card) -make offer
Sideswipe -make offer
Bumblebee -make offer
Barricade -make offer
76 Bumblebee -make offer

Voyager Ratchet -make offer
Voyager Ironhide -make offer
Voyager Starscream (tftm) -make offer
Voyager Starscream (rotf) -make offer
Voyager Mixmaster -make offer
Voyager Megatron (dotm) -make offer
Voyager Rampage -make offer
Voyager LongHaul -make offer
Voyager Fallen -make offer

Human Alliance HA Bumblebee -make offer
Human Alliance HA Jazz -make offer
Human Alliance HA sideswipe -make offer

Leader Ironhide -make offer
Leader Megatron (tftm) -make offer
Leader Brawl -make offer
Leader Optimus, custom weathered (dotm) -make offer

Misc:
Energon Downshift -make offer
Energon Shockblast (loose) -make offer

G1, Original from the 80's (loose, played with but good/complete condition)
Outback (comlete)- make offer
Runamuck (complete)- make offer
Brawl - make offer
Ultra Magnus cab, missing hands -make offer


Non Transformers (complete with box)
===========================

Grendizer GX-04s Soul of Chogokin (very rare) $645
UFO Robo Grendizer Revoltech no.085. $105
NECA 18 Gypsy Danger, Pacific Rim. $185
NECA 1/4 scale Arkham Origins Batman (18) $185
NECA 1/4 scale Batman Begins (18) (no box). $160
NECA 1/4 scale Iron Man MK Midas (18) $185
Jacks Big Fig Batman B.v.S (20) no box. $50
Jacks Big Fig Armoured Batman B.v.S (20) no box. $50
Star Wars Black First Order Tie Fighter (Huge!) $150
Star Wars Vehicles First Order Tie Fighter $25
UCS Lego Millennium Falcon 75192. Mint, unopened. $1299

GI Joe Sigma 6 Firefly (loose, complete, mint - never played with) -make offer

Marvel Legends BAF parts and sets
- Galactus left leg -make offer
- Apocalypse left leg -make offer
- Sentinel full figure, complete -make offer

Marvel Legends Lot (16 figures plus several BAF parts for blob, abominus, etc) - $100
-Cyclops
-Quicksilver
-Yellow Jacket
-She Hulk
-Black Knight
-Bishop
-Falcon
-Nick Fury
-Psylocke
-Emma Frost
-X23
-Sasquatch
-Iron Fist
-Pyro
-Beetle
-SpiderHulk

1/60 Yamato Macross
-VF-1J Max Super 1/60 (stickers applied & panel lined with pencil, w/ box)- $85

The Batman Animated
Zipline Batman -make offer
