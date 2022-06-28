Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ed Pirrie To Attend TFNation 2023 Mini-Con


TFNation shares another guest announcement for its 2023 Mini-Con: comic book artist Ed Pirrie. A longstanding member of the Transformers UK fan and convention community, Ed provided numerous colour assists over the years before making his official debut on cover art for Transformers issue 20, “Rise of the Decepticons: Swindle’s”. Subsequently, he provided covers for the ongoing Transformers and Beast Wars books, and interior artwork for Transformers issue 43 and the “Fate of Cybertron” Special. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for more details, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Ed Pirrie To Attend TFNation 2023 Mini-Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



