Via our site sponsors, Robot Kingdom, we have out first look at the Takara Tomy Transformers United Warriors Ex Megatronia Collector Coin via their Facebook
page. The coin packaging comes in a similar color scheme to Megatronia herself and resembles the look of her chest. This design also has similarities to past United Warrior collector coins where the coin replicates the chest. Something interesting to point out is that the packaging has a bright Autobot*insignia on it. Very odd is Megatronia is a Decepticon herself. Pre-Order’s
*are still available and it starts shipping on January 28th!
