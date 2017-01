Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,878

Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Barrivade revealed



More... Thanks to 2005 boards member*Jhiaxus666, we have the first pictures of the Deluxe Barricade figure for TLK that showed on Facebook . We can see both robot and alt mode, instructions and weapons from different angles. Are you impressed or not with this first mold of TLK? Click on the bar*and share your thoughts on the boards. The post Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Barrivade revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

