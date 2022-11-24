Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member*Lazerwave*we can share for you what could be our first look at a new*Walmart Retro G1 Hound Reissue. This is a re-release of the classic G1 Hound mold with some noticeable differences compared to the original release from 1984.
*We can spot a lighter shade of green plastic, no chromed parts, tampograph stars, details and Autobot insignia instead of stickers, and cartoon-accurate paint apps in robot mode. This figure is likely to be part of the new Walmart exclusive Retro G1 re-issues which we have already seen Hot Rod
and Starscream
. » Continue Reading.
