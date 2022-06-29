Artist*Alex Pelayre, via his Twitter account
, has shared a nice set of character concept images of the cancelled Transformers Heavy Metal video game. Transformers Heavy Metal AR mobile game was planned to be an AR mobile game developed by Niantic, but unfortunately it was cancelled in June this year
after being available only as a beta test in a few countries. Now we have a look at the design of several characters planned for the game like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream, the Constructicons, Devastator and more. All characters show a blocky and original design. See all the mirrored images after the » Continue Reading.
