|
Angry Birds Transformers Update Summons Sideswipe!
The Angry Birds Transformers game continues to be supported with new updates which bring new characters, and the latest one brings on one of the main Autobots not yet represented in the game – yes, it is the turn of Sideswipe to enter the fray! The update also beings an option to upgrade the in-game silo for greater storage capacity. Check out the full text of the update below: What’s New in Version 1.29.0 **INCOMING TRANSMISSION FROM TELETRAAN 1**** /NEW CHARACTER! Summoning Super Sweet Sleek Speedster Sideswipe! /NEW ACCESSORIES! Sideswipe never leaves home without his Cannon and Pistol. /UPGRADED SILO! » Continue Reading.
