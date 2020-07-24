Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,040
ThreeZero DLX Exclusives & Updates ? Shattered Glass Optimus, G1 Blitzwing and WFC Pr


Sideshow have listed an exclusive repaint of ThreeZero’s DLX Optimus Prime. This go around he gets the Shattered Glass treatment with a dark purple and navy blue color deco. He’s retailing for $209.00 USD and is set to ship in Q4 2020. Sideshow also has a G1 colored DLX Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing getting ready to go live soon, a small thumbnail is attached. No link to him for order yet though. In addition, ThreeZero also officially listed their War for Cybertron Optimus Prime for preorder on their website. Head on over to check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero DLX Exclusives &#038; Updates – Shattered Glass Optimus, G1 Blitzwing and WFC Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



