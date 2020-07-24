|
ThreeZero DLX Exclusives & Updates ? Shattered Glass Optimus, G1 Blitzwing and WFC Pr
Sideshow
have listed an exclusive repaint of ThreeZero’s DLX Optimus Prime. This go around he gets the Shattered Glass treatment with a dark purple and navy blue color deco. He’s retailing for $209.00 USD and is set to ship in Q4 2020. Sideshow also has a G1 colored DLX Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing getting ready to go live soon, a small thumbnail is attached. No link to him for order yet though. In addition, ThreeZero also officially listed their War for Cybertron Optimus Prime for preorder
on their website.
