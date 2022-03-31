Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,060

IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Piriz and Lafuente Issue #3 Covers Artwork



Sebastian Piriz and Joana Lafuente return to our front page comics spotlight, scoring respective A and RI cover artwork credits for April’s incoming War’s End issue #3. The origin of Exarchon revealed! Find out the secret history behind one of Cybertron’s greatest threats, the Threefold Spark. Join in the solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! As Exarchon looks for a third body to make himself complete once more, he also receives backup that could prove devastating to all who oppose him.



Sebastian Piriz and Joana Lafuente return to our front page comics spotlight, scoring respective A and RI cover artwork credits for April's incoming War's End issue #3. The origin of Exarchon revealed! Find out the secret history behind one of Cybertron's greatest threats, the Threefold Spark. Join in the solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! As Exarchon looks for a third body to make himself complete once more, he also receives backup that could prove devastating to all who oppose him.

