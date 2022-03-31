Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:44 AM
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Piriz and Lafuente Issue #3 Covers Artwork


Sebastian Piriz and Joana Lafuente return to our front page comics spotlight, scoring respective A and RI cover artwork credits for April’s incoming War’s End issue #3. The origin of Exarchon revealed! Find out the secret history behind one of Cybertron’s greatest threats, the Threefold Spark. Join in the solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! As Exarchon looks for a third body to make himself complete once more, he also receives backup that could prove devastating to all who oppose him.

The post IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Piriz and Lafuente Issue #3 Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
