Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skids In-Hand Images


Here we go folks! Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime on Youtube we have our first batch of mainline Transformers Legacy in-hand photos, starting off with Deluxe Skids! Skids is displayed here in his robot and vehicle modes, as well as with his accessories which can combine into a single weapon and can be attached in alt mode. He's also compared with some other Deluxe figures as well as his Masterpiece version. You can check out the images as well as the review after the break, and let us know what you think on the boards!

