, we’ve got some additional images of the imminently releasing Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker. These images, taken from the Generations 2018 book, shows the vainest Autobot this side of Tracks in both of his modes, including multiple angles on his vehicle mode. That is not all, though, as the images also include a fairly detailed step-through of the transformation sequence, which is nothing short of genius in its execution, especially with the implementation of a “street legal” alternate mode alongside Sunstreaker’s more iconic “super countach” alternate mode. Topping it all off are some concept sketches, which show some of » Continue Reading.
